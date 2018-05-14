Suspect in Colima governor’s death killed in prison, days after his arrest

A suspect in the 2010 assassination of Colima governor Silverio Cavazos Ceballos was assassinated himself Sunday in the high-security federal prison at Puente Grande in Jalisco.

Gerardo Mendoza Chávez is believed to have ordered the murder of Cavazos, who was killed outside his home in the city of Colima in November 2010. Cavazos was the interim governor of the state between 2005 and 2009.

The Attorney General’s office announced last week that Mendoza had been arrested on Wednesday in Ixtlahuacán, Colima.

Prosecutors said Mendoza was attacked and killed with a piece of wood near the penitentiary’s kitchens after fighting with another inmate.

Mendoza has also been identified as one of the main smugglers of synthetic drugs into the United States, and was a foe of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

The two had fought for control of the port of Manzanillo, shipping destination for Asia-sourced chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs.

Former president Felipe Calderón asked via Twitter this morning why “an important witness” such as Mendoza had not been given protection. He suggested Mendoza might have been killed for fear of testimony he might give that would implicate some ex-state governors.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)