Suspect in journalist’s murder is ‘nothing,’ says publisher

It appears that Javier Valdéz had angered the Dámasos gang with something he wrote

The arrest Monday of a suspect in the murder of a Sinaloa journalist “is nothing,” said a spokesman for RíoDoce, the weekly newspaper where Javier Valdéz Cárdenas worked.

Ángel Villarreal told the newspaper Milenio that “this is just the beginning. The arrest of ‘El Koala’ is nothing.”

Heriberto “El Koala” Picos Barraza was arrested in Tijuana, Baja California, on Monday.

The arrest “is the first concrete step taken by the PGR [federal Attorney General’s office], and still missing is the full explanation about all those implicated and not just about the perpetrators, we need to talk about the masterminds, because it is at that step that investigations in Mexico get stuck,” Villareal said.

He asserted that the only consistent detail in all the aggression against journalists in Mexico is impunity.

National Security Commissioner Renato Sales Heredia said yesterday that “many more” arrests were to come in the case.

RíoDoce publisher Ismael Bojórquez said authorities have identified two more suspects and that an arrest warrant has been issued for one.

Among the last stories written by Valdéz were reports on the activities of the sons of former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín Guzmán’s, who are leaders of a gang known as Los Chapitos, and the Dámasos gang, a splinter cell of the Sinaloa Cartel led by Dámaso “El Licenciado” López Nuñez and Dámaso “El Mini Lic” López Serrano.

The suspect arrested this week has been tied to the latter gang, after the investigation found that Picos had been paid with a customized 9mm handgun that had the likenesses of the two Dámasos leaders etched in the grip.

Bojórquez also said the investigation has revealed that Valdéz was killed because he was a nuisance to the Dámasos gang.

However, after reviewing the last stories written by his slain colleague he found there was nothing outstanding to explain the gang’s anger.

