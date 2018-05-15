Gunmen assassinate broadcast journalist in Tabasco

A Tabasco journalist was assassinated this morning outside his home, bringing the list of slain journalists to five so far this year.

Television and radio broadcaster Juan Carlos Huerta Martínez, 45, was shot dead as he drove away from his home in Villahermosa. Two vehicles had pulled in front of him, blocking his path before the occupants opened fire with a hail of bullets.

Robbery has been ruled out as a motive.

Governor Arturo Nuñez Jiménez said the murder appeared related to Huerta’s occupation. “They apparently went to execute him.”

Police implemented a search after the killing, setting up checkpoints on roads leaving the capital city.

Huerta was the face of the TV news show Notinueve, which aired every weeknight, but he was widely known for his work in radio. He hosted a political talk show called Sin Reservas, considered to be one of the most influential in the state.

He had launched his own radio station several months ago. The governor described him as “a leading communicator in his field.”

Huerta’s death comes on the one-year anniversary of the killing of reporter Javier Valdez, a founder of the newspaper Ríodoce in Sinaloa.

Source: El Universal (sp), Aristegui Noticias (sp), San Diego Union-Tribune (en), Reuters (en)