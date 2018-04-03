Talent Land expects 30,000 to attend

The educational and technological show Talent Land started yesterday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, with the aim of becoming the epicenter for innovation and entrepreneurship.

For five days the show, whose slogan is “Changing the World with Talent,” will attempt to seek out and encourage young entrepreneurs, and bring them closer to businesses, governments and startups.

Expected to welcome over 30,000 youths, Talent Land will offer them over 1,500 hours of lectures, workshops, speeches and exhibitions, making it the largest show of its kind in Latin America.

The roster of speakers includes Sophia the robot, a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics; Julio Alberto Ríos Gallego, a Colombian engineer and professor of mathematics and physics known for his YouTube educational channel Julioprofe; and Kevin David Mitnick, a computer security consultant, author and hacker, best known for his high-profile 1995 arrest in the United States and for spending five years in prison for various computer and communications-related crimes.

Talent Land will also host a mathematics and robotic competition for primary and secondary school students known as the Robomath Challenge, with its own schedule of speakers and workshops.

An undersecretary of education explained that the goal of the conference is to encourage students’ cognitive development of programming languages, as well as the formulation of hypotheses, the application of algorithms and the design of machinery parts.

Governor Aristóteles Sandoval Díaz said Talent Land is the state’s homegrown response to the number of large tech shows hosted there over the years.

As such, the educational and technological show was conceived as a local brand, “from Mexico to the world,” and one that integrates with the larger global shows.

Source: Milenio (sp)

