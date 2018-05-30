Tamaulipas reporter found beaten to death

So far there are no indications that the murder can be attributed to organized crime

Tamaulipas reporter Héctor González Antonio, 40, became the seventh journalist to be assassinated in Mexico this year after his body was found on a dirt road near his home yesterday in Ciudad Victoria.

Described as a professional, ethical and rigorous worker, González worked with the nationwide news service Grupo Imagen and the newspaper Excélsior. He also ran his own news website, Todo Noticias, and worked for several local news outlets.

Investigators said González, who had disappeared late Monday night, was probably bludgeoned to death with a rock.

State security spokesperson Luis Alberto Rodríguez Juárez said the investigation is not discounting any possible motive although so far there are no indications that it could be attributed to organized crime.

The reporter covered a variety of subjects, but often wrote about security issues, according to Jan-Albert Hootsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists. However, he said it was too early to conclude whether the killing was related to his work.

In January he wrote about a Tamaulipas journalist who was stabbed to death, and he once described the situation in the state as “a crisis of insecurity.”

Colleagues expressed their condolences and concerns on Twitter.

Excélsior editorial director Pascal Beltrán del Río described González as “a magnificent person” and demanded a quick investigation.

Another journalist tweeted that the death was evidence that violence is out of control. “It is clear that in Mexico the government is overwhelmed by organized crime,” wrote Cendy Robles. “What’s next?”

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca expressed his condolences to González’s family, pledging that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Source: El Universal (sp), LA Times (en)