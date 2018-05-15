Teachers march in six states, predict indefinite strike

It’s Teachers’ Day today, giving teachers time off to take it easy — or demonstrate in the streets. Several thousand opted for the latter.

The capitals of the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Baja California saw thousands of teachers who belong to the dissident CNTE teachers’ union march in the streets and hold protest rallies against the federal government and its education policies.

The teachers claimed that the federal government has a “deaf ears policy,” which they say will force them to go on an indefinite strike next month. They also accuse the federation of thwarting social organizations by enforcing “terror measures.” Still, the union said, it “will not be intimidated.”

CNTE teachers in Chiapas proposed yesterday that a strike begin June 11, 20 days before election day July 1. That proposal was to be presented today to a national assembly of the union. The last day of school before the summer holidays is June 22.

The teachers are making the usual demands: re-hiring colleagues fired for failing their certification evaluations, as well some 500 teachers who were fired after the nation’s education system was reformed, rebuilding schools and houses destroyed by earthquakes last year and the safe return of the 43 missing students from the teacher training school in Ayotzinapa, Guerrero.

The teachers want negotiations with the federal government but for the CNTE the only acceptable result would be the complete repeal of the 2013 education reforms.

Although the candidate who appears set to win the July 1 election for president declared Sunday that he would cancel those reforms, one union leader doesn’t think that will be enough.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador told CNTE members at a rally in Oaxaca that he would replace the reform with new laws that would demonstrate how to improve the quality of education, and that the law would be prepared with teachers’ participation.

Eloy López, head of Oaxaca union local Section 22, said a win by AMLO, as the candidate is known, “will not resolve the fight against the capitalist regime.”

Source: Reforma (sp)