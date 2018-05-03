Teachers’ strike over but there may be more job action to come

Oaxaca and Chiapas saw the biggest impact of a three-day walkout that began Monday by members of the CNTE teachers’ union.

Teachers in Oaxaca completed the third day of the strike yesterday by occupying shopping centers, department stores, government offices and highway toll booths for more than six hours in their ongoing efforts to press for the repeal of education reforms and attention to a long list of other demands.

There may yet be more job action to come. Another even larger walkout has been threatened for May 15, which is Teachers’ Day, if the state government fails to respond.

In Chiapas, the union claimed that the entire membership — some 57,000 teachers — joined the strike, shutting down highways with roadblocks at 24 different points in the state.

Nationally, the union has announced a May 15 march in Mexico City and threatened an indefinite strike if federal authorities don’t respond to another list of demands presented to the interior secretary.

The strike could include a shutdown of all the country’s oil refineries, said Pedro Gómez, head of a union local in Chiapas.

Although the strike by Oaxaca teachers had an impact on businesses, government offices and private citizens, there was little effect on schools, the state’s education institute said. It claimed that 96% of schools remained open and functioning, leaving just 500 schools in which there were no classes.

But at least four commercial centers in the capital were blocked by striking teachers, as were the big chain stores such as Office Depot, Home Depot, Coppel, Elektra, Bodegas Aurrera and Walmart.

In Michoacán yesterday, teachers seized and occupied toll booths on several highways but the state Education Secretariat said the strike had no effect on schools. “All the schools are functioning normally today,” said Education Secretary Alberto Frutis.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp)