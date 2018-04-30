Teachers to hit the streets; three days of protests planned

Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán are the principal targets of job action

Teachers in four states were to begin a three-day strike starting tomorrow in a continuation of job action that began earlier this month, although some reports say the protest commenced today.

The walkouts are to take place by member of the CNTE teachers’ union in areas where they have a presence, principally Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán.

Things were to kick off in Oaxaca with a march today at 4:00pm in Oaxaca city that will conclude with a rally in the capital’s zócalo.

In Mexico City tomorrow, teachers plan to march from the Eje Central to the zócalo. On Wednesday they intend to deliver a list of demands to the Interior Secretariat.

The union’s Oaxaca local Section 22 said they will march again tomorrow morning and occupy the zócalo for the duration of the strike.

On Tuesday, they plan to block the entrances to shopping centers and malls throughout the state, and will set up roadblocks at 37 different points on the state’s highway network.

Tuesday is also the day that the teachers plan to deliver a list of demands to the state government.

Section 22 spokesman Wilbert Santiago Valdivieso said the demands include the full repeal of the 2013 federal education reforms and the state education law, along with the decree through which control over education in Oaxaca was wrested from the union’s hands almost three years ago.

Other demands are the release of what the union calls “political prisoners,” the annulment of arrest warrants issued against members, reconstruction of the schools damaged during the September earthquakes and the automatic hiring of graduates of the state’s 11 teacher training colleges.

Remodeling union-owned properties is also on the list.

The union wants the government to pay for maintenance, renovations and furnishings for hotels it owns in Mexico City and Oaxaca, and wants it to build a new hotel for the union in the Oaxaca tourist destination of Puerto Escondido.

Source: Milenio (sp), Tribu (sp)