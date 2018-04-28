Teachers’ union continues Chiapas blockade, burns vehicles

Protesting teachers blocked the highway between San Cristóbal de las Casas and Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas yesterday for the second day in a row, burning vehicles in the process.

The members of the CNTE teachers’ union set up their roadblock with pieces of wood, rocks and a vehicle, after which 100 state police officers were deployed to the scene to keep the peace.

The dissident teachers also set fire to a Coca-Cola delivery truck and two Federal Electricity Commission vehicles.

Otherwise the event was peaceful, and no arrests were made.

Local CNTE leader Manuel de Jesús Mendoza Vázquez said the teachers want Governor Manuel Velasco Coello to set up a negotiating table to discuss promotions, transfers and raises.

He added that a delegation of teachers had traveled to the capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, to initiate the negotiation process.

Mendoza said the roadblock would continue until all the demands presented at the negotiating table are met to the union’s satisfaction.

