Tequila exports to break another record—for the ninth consecutive year

Tequila exports this year have surpassed last year’s total, breaking the record for the ninth year in a row and foretelling an even better year in 2019, said the president of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT).

Rodolfo González González said that according to the Tequila Regulatory Council 209.7 million liters of the beverage had been exported between January and November.

A whopping 172.4 million liters were exported to the United States, the main market for Mexico’s famous spirit.

González explained that he is confident that the year will close with more than 214 million liters of exported tequila.

“We have a strong concentration in the U.S. and the European Union, but we want to have a stronger presence in Central and South America. We’re [also] working hard to improve sales in the Asian and African markets . . . ” he added.

Production should reach about 300 million liters by the end of the year.

“We have enough agave to cover all the needs of the national market and export production. We hope to have another record year next year in terms of exports,” said the CNIT chairman.

Tequila production is expected to grow 3.5% next year, reaching about 310.5 million liters.

