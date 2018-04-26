Texting-and-driving deaths in Mexico average 32 per day

More than 260 businesses sign on to initiative designed to promote better traffic culture

Mobile phones are hazardous on the highways: in Mexico, 32 people lose their lives every day due to texting-and-driving, according to the National Public Security System (SNSP).

But it’s not just drivers and passengers who are victims: half of those deaths involved people who were not in a vehicle at the time.

The figures were revealed yesterday during the signing of a transportation initiative designed to promote better traffic culture.

The initiative, organized by the Grupo Modelo Foundation, brings together more than 260 businesses in an effort to reduce traffic accidents and promote better practices to improve road safety.

There are over 360,000 traffic accidents every year in Mexico, the signing ceremony was told, and most occur during the December vacation period. It was also noted that 80% of those accidents could have been prevented.

It was also pointed out that because of laziness only one out of 10 pedestrians makes use of overhead walkways.

But foundation director Marcela Cristo pointed out that the initiative, which was launched last year, will enjoy the support of more than half a million people who will help carry messages about traffic safety.

She said there was no doubt it was the biggest traffic safety program seen in Mexico, driven by the collaborators and families of the businesses involved.

“Road safety is an issue that must be addressed not only through the effort of government institutions, but through the commitment, awareness and joint actions of the private sector and the citizens,” the gathering was told.

Source: Milenio (sp), T21 (sp)