The Home Depot will continue to invest

Despite challenging year, it will invest 1.7 billion pesos this year

The big-box home improvement store The Home Depot will invest 1.7 billion pesos (US $91 million) in its operations in Mexico this year, the same amount it invested in 2017.

The investment will include the opening of two or three new stores to add to the 122 it already has, maintenance of existing stores and strengthening the firm’s online presence.

General manager Sergio Gutiérrez Osuna said despite the fact that 2017 was a challenging year The Home Depot will continue to maintain its investment rhythm.

The online focus will require a strong investment in the supply chain and information technology, Gutiérrez said. For the consumer, improvements will mean purchases can be made from smart phones as well as desktop computers, with a quick response time.

Online sales are not a large source of revenue for the store, he said, but they are expected to continue to grow. And the entire product line found in the company’s physical stores will also be available for online purchase.

The Home Depot has a presence in all 32 states, and employs 15,600 people in Mexico.

Source: Forbes (sp)

