The Mexico-US relationship: what the candidates have to say

Who will deal with Trump? Candidates, from left, Anaya, Meade, López Obrador and Rodríguez.

A big challenge for the next president will be maintaining relations with the northern neighbor

The July 1 presidential election will take place amid tense relations between Mexico and the United States, whose longtime friendship has cooled due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing jabs and criticisms.

With that in mind, here is a look at what the four presidential candidates have said about the bilateral relationship given that on December 1, one of them will be sworn in as Mexico’s new president.

With proposals ranging from sitting down for a shot of tequila with the most powerful man in the free world to building a “technological wall” on the border, following are the views of the presidential hopefuls presented in the order in which they are currently polling.

While all the candidates have pledged to stand up for Mexico in the face of Trump’s hardline rhetoric and denounced his border-wall proposal, front-runner Andrés Manuel López Obrador is seen by some analysts as the most anti-American contender and most likely to antagonize the U.S. president.

However, in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post last May, the Morena party leader wrote that “we intend to form a government that shows respect for our neighbor to the north while never yielding in our determination to defend Mexican sovereignty.”

“. . . We will seek to persuade Trump that his foreign policy is flawed and counterproductive. With this in mind, we call for a harmonious relationship between our two countries, one based on cooperation for development. When we work together, everyone wins,” he continued.

More recently, the third-time aspirant, widely known as AMLO, has continued to criticize the construction of Trump’s border wall, arguing instead that migration and violence should be addressed through a binational plan.

Last month, he threatened to permanently suspend the purchase of corn from the United States, charging that it is a “contradiction” that Mexico buys 14 million tonnes of the product from its northern neighbor when “corn comes from Mexico.”

López Obrador has also proposed reviewing security agreements between the two countries in order to have clear and transparent rules governing the operation of United States law enforcement agencies in Mexico.

With regard to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), AMLO’s pick to be his economy secretary has said that a Together We Will Make History coalition government would be willing to accept a new deal if one is reached before election day.

However, if that doesn’t happen, Graciela Márquez said, it would be preferable to complete the negotiations after the new president is sworn in.

In addition to trade, López Obrador has said he will seek to cooperate with the United States on the environment, culture and science through formal mechanisms.

If AMLO becomes Mexico’s next president, as polls suggest is likely, Trump can also expect prompt responses to any tweets he fires in Mexico’s direction.

The leftist veteran of Mexican politics said yesterday that as a matter of priority he will personally respond to any online aggression from the U.S. president.

Second-place Ricardo Anaya, the candidate for the right-left coalition For Mexico in Front, has been scathing in his criticism of the border wall proposal, describing it in a video posted to social media in February as “useless and offensive.”

Speaking in English, the former National Action Party (PAN) president also urged the U.S. president to not use migrants who arrived in the United States as children — so-called dreamers — as a “haggling point” for internal political negotiations aimed at securing funding for the wall.

“All of our migrants deserve respect and their children also deserve protection,” he said.

Anaya, the youngest candidate in the field, has also called on Trump to stop the flow of weapons across the border from the United States, charging that they are used in 80% of violent incidents in Mexico.

He was also highly critical of Trump’s decision last month to ask the governors of U.S. border states to send National Guard units to bolster security on the border.

According to Bloomberg’s latest poll tracker, Anaya has 27.7% voter support, almost 20 points behind López Obrador’s 46.1%.

The candidate for the coalition led by the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), José Antonio Meade, has consistently languished in third place in opinion surveys and in Bloomberg’s May 15 poll collation, he had 19.2% support.

The Yale-educated former cabinet secretary is also opposed to Trump’s wall plan, charging that it is an offense to the dignity of both nations, but nevertheless floated an idea for a different kind of border barrier during a visit to Tijuana last week.

If he becomes president, Meade said, he would build a “technological wall” to stop the flow of weapons and money to Mexico’s drug cartels.

“Mexico will build its own wall, a technological wall, a wall of innovation, a wall that gives certainty to Mexicans . . . a border that will be impassable for weapons and money,” he said.

On NAFTA, Meade is backing his PRI colleagues who are continuing to negotiate a new agreement and has described the trilateral agreement as beneficial for all three countries.

The Mexico-U.S. relationship should be conducted within a framework of respect and equality and without threats, the candidate has said.

Meade also criticized the decision to militarize the border as “absurd and unjust” and proposes “deepening the cooperation on security with the United States to establish intelligent mechanisms based on the exchange of information and the risk analysis of people and vehicles.”

In contrast to the three candidates backed by coalitions that include Mexico’s largest parties, independent Jaime Rodríguez Calderón has suggested he would take a very different diplomatic approach in dealing with Trump and one that combines elements of both North American cultures: tequila and hamburgers.

“I’m going to invite him to talk, to chew the fat, he can speak in English and I’ll speak Spanish. I’m going to have a tequila, I believe that he doesn’t drink, but he can eat McDonald’s,” the independent commonly known as El Bronco said.

Speaking at a press conference in Monterrey, the candidate who took leave as the governor of Nuevo León to contest the presidential race added that he would say to Trump:

“Compadre, why do you treat us this way? What have we done to you or what do you think we have done to you?”

Rodríguez, who infamously proposed in the first presidential debate that thieves should have their hands cut off, has less than 3% support in Bloomberg’s poll tracker.

The second debate, focusing on border security, foreign policy and immigration, will be held Sunday in Tijuana.

Source: Milenio (sp)