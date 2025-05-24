The MND News Quiz of the week: May 24th
Any remittance tax is ‘absolutely unjust,’ Sheinbaum says, after US House lowers proposed tax to 3.5%
Millions of Mexican families would be impacted by the tax, which officials say violates treaties prohibiting double taxation.
Mexican Navy seizes more than 1,200 kilograms of cocaine in Michoacán
Federal authorities have now confiscated almost 40 metric tons of cocaine at sea since Sheinbaum took office last October.
US deploys over 1,000 additional troops to border with Mexico
Mexico continues to reject United States intervention as the U.S. expands military zones along the border.