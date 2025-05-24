Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeNews
News

The MND News Quiz of the week: May 24th

MND Podcasts
By MND Podcasts
0

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Which film festival is returning to Mexico City this week?
Cineteca Chapultepec

Which Mexican archeological site has allowed tourists to climb a pyramid for the first time since 2020?
A woman climbing

Which European capital announced direct flights to Cancun?
Panoramic view of Cancún's beaches.

Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez invited which head of state to Mexico this week?
Companies affiliated with Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council (CCE), headed by Francisco Cervantes Díaz (center), initially committed to offering around 35,000 jobs to Mexicans deported from the United States.

What was the name of the Mexican Navy vessel that struck the Brooklyn Bridge last weekend?
ship with sails by bridge

Due to rising violence in the city of Culiacán, what was evacuated what from the Sinaloan capital?
The crime scene Wednesday in Culiacán.

Sony Pictures this week announced a new historic TV series based on which Mexican regent?
Empress Carlota and Emperor Maximillian.

Isaac del Toro became the first Mexico to lead which cycling race this week?
Isaac del Toro at the Giro d'Italia 2025

A Mexican man deported from the United States earlier this week was sent to which country?
Deportees in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico in January 2025

Mexico City's 24-hour Mercado Jamaica specializes in the sale of what?

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Clients wait in line at Western Union, a popular money transfer service.

Any remittance tax is ‘absolutely unjust,’ Sheinbaum says, after US House lowers proposed tax to 3.5%

MND Staff - 2
Millions of Mexican families would be impacted by the tax, which officials say violates treaties prohibiting double taxation.
Mexican navy ship at dock with seized bricks of cocaine.

Mexican Navy seizes more than 1,200 kilograms of cocaine in Michoacán

MND Staff - 3
Federal authorities have now confiscated almost 40 metric tons of cocaine at sea since Sheinbaum took office last October.
A US military tank and troops on a bluff behind the Mexico-US border wall

US deploys over 1,000 additional troops to border with Mexico

MND Staff - 6
Mexico continues to reject United States intervention as the U.S. expands military zones along the border.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC