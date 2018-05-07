Suspects arrested in theft of cocaine from federal storage facility

The stolen cocaine, now back in authorities' hands.

They cut a hole in the wall of an adjacent house to enter the warehouse

Five hundred packages of cocaine that had been seized by authorities were sitting in a warehouse in La Paz, Baja California Sur, until April 29 — when thieves stole them back.

But five suspects are in custody today following arrests by the federal Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC).

The thieves targeted a federal storage facility by entering an adjacent home, subduing the occupants and cutting a hole in the wall.

They made off with 504 packages of cocaine hydrochloride, which the federal Attorney’s General office (PGR) had seized in different operations.

The coordinated immediate response team, composed of federal justice officials, military personnel and state and municipal police forces, implemented a search operation to locate the thieves.

They arrested three men yesterday in the town of Las Pocitas, La Paz, and two more who were traveling on the transpeninsular highway between La Paz and Constitución.

The occupants of the second vehicle had some of the stolen narcotic in their possession, along with a firearm and fake PGR uniforms.

Later, PGR agents found a truck under a bridge on the same highway, where they located the remainder of the cocaine.

Source: Milenio (sp)