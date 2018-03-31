This year’s elections are making history

With over 18,000 positions up for grabs, they will be the biggest in Mexico's history

The race is on. The official campaign period has begun for the biggest election year in Mexico’s history, one in which millions of Mexicans will cast votes at the national, state and local levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some say the July 1 elections are Mexico’s most important since Porfirio Díaz faced off against Francisco Madero in 1910 when the former’s reelection was a catalyst for the Mexican Revolution.

In 2018, a lot is at stake again and there are suggestions that Mexico could be in for a dirty presidential campaign.

Corruption and insecurity are shaping up as the two most prominent issues in an election that is being described as historic for five reasons identified by the news website BBC Mundo.

The size of the elections

Most attention is firmly focused on who will succeed Enrique Peña Nieto to become Mexico’s next president for a six-year term starting December 1.

However, in total there are 18,311 elected positions up for grabs, according to the National Electoral Institute (INE), making this year’s elections the largest in Mexico’s history.

They are also the biggest based on the number of eligible voters. There are 89 million Mexicans on the electoral roll, including 12 million young adults who will be able to vote for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding such a large election is an expensive exercise.

The total outlay needed to fund the political parties, organize the elections and bankroll the electoral authorities is expected to come in at almost 33 billion pesos (US $1.8 billion), according to INE data.

For the top job, there are four candidates:

• Current opinion poll frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador, representing the National Regeneration Movement (Morena party)-led coalition “Together We Will Make History.”

• Former president of the National Action Party (PAN), Ricardo Anaya, representing the right-left coalition “For Mexico in Front.”

• Former finance secretary, José Antonio Meade, representing the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)-led coalition “Everyone for Mexico;” and

• Former PAN politician and former first lady Margarita Zavala, running as an independent.

In addition, voters in eight states — Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán — will elect a new governor and Mexico City residents will vote for a new mayor.

Thousands of candidates are also seeking to win 500 positions in the lower house of Congress while 128 senate seats are also at stake.

Many more candidates will run for positions in state congresses or for mayor or councilor in the almost 1,600 municipalities across the country where local elections will coincide with the presidential vote.

Is it a case of third-time lucky for AMLO?

Social media chatter, online searches, the traditional media and opinion surveys all point to the same conclusion: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, will be the next president of Mexico.

AMLO is by far the most talked about presidential candidate, both online and in traditional media, and has even inspired a reggaeton song and a raunchy video clip go with it.

More importantly, López Obrador has also consistently led opinion polls since the middle of 2017 and his lead in many surveys has increased over time.

A recent poll conducted by the newspaper El Financiero gave the leftist candidate an 18-point advantage over Meade, who was second but in a statistical tie with Anaya.

That lead is seven points higher than AMLO’s lead in the previous El Financiero poll, conducted just a month earlier.

Other polls have also consistently shown that López Obrador has a double-digit lead over his rivals.

In addition, global finance firm Goldman Sachs predicted that López Obrador will win on July 1, “barring a major campaign mistake and/or very poor performance in the three scheduled debates.”

Political analyst Sergio Sarmiento shares a similar view, and told the newspaper Reforma “if he doesn’t make mistakes, the presidency is his; they won’t overtake him.”

To shore up his support, López Obrador has made a concerted effort to appeal to the business sector and more mainstream voters and in turn shed a perception proffered by some that he could lead Mexico down a similar path to Venezuela under former president Hugo Chávez.

For almost 100 years, only two political parties have held the presidency in Mexico.

The PRI held power uninterruptedly for over 70 years until the PAN took office in 2000. The latter remained in office for 12 years before the PRI returned.

If López Obrador succeeds at the ballot box, not only will he break a duopoly of power that has prevailed for the past two decades but he will achieve the feat while leading a party that didn’t even exist five years ago.

A ghost from the past reappears

A third factor that makes the July 1 elections history-making is that for the first time since 1933 some politicians already in office are permitted to seek reelection.

Changes to electoral laws in 2014 made it possible for mayors as well as deputies and senators to re-contest elections although there is a maximum cap of 12 years, meaning that lawmakers cannot be perpetually reelected.

The new law didn’t alter the one-term limit that applies to the president.

Despite the change, the number of candidates taking advantage of the opportunity to extend their time in office is low, counted in the dozens out of the thousands who are running for elected positions.

The resurgence of the independents

In 1946, then-president Manuel Ávila Camacho prohibited independent candidates from seeking public office.

But a 2012 electoral reform opened the way for candidates at all three levels of government to contest elections without the backing of a political party and this year 48 registered their intention to run for president as an independent.

However, to appear on the ballot independents were faced with the onerous requirement of having to collect more than 866,000 signatures of support. In the end, only Margarita Zavala succeeded. She will be the first independent candidate to appear on a Mexican presidential ballot.

Jaime “El Bronco” Rodríguez — the first independent candidate to have won a state governorship — and Guerrero Senator Armando Ríos Piter presented the required number of signatures to INE but the electoral authority ruled that a large number were false and the two men were eliminated from the race.

Around 45% of Zavala’s signatures were also deemed to be false but she nevertheless collected enough valid support to be included on the ballot.

However, almost all polls indicate that she only has single-digit support and most experts agree she stands no chance of winning.

Still, her presence on the ballot offers voters an alternative and is most likely to have a negative impact on Anaya, with whom she engaged in a bitter battle for the candidacy of the PAN-led coalition.

The emergence of the millennials

About 12 million young adults will for be eligible to vote for the first time this year.

Because of the size of the cohort and the belief that many of them don’t have an established political preference, analysts argue that they could be instrumental in determining the outcome of this year’s elections.

Therefore, attracting their support will be crucial to electoral success.

Source: BBC Mundo (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0