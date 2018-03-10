Threat continues but consulate to reopen

The United States consulate in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, will reopen on Monday, according to a revised travel alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Mexico City.

A “security threat” triggered an alert March 7 in which the embassy ordered its Playa del Carmen office to close and prohibited government employees from visiting the resort town.

In the revised security alert issued yesterday, the embassy stressed that the security threat is “ongoing” but has now limited its warning to the Centro, Calica, Gonzalo Guerrero, Quintas del Carmen and Villas del Carmen neighborhoods of Playa del Carmen.

The neighborhoods, explained the document, are bordered by Avenida Benito Juarez, 50 Avenida Sur (Highway 307) and Calle 34 Norte.

The alert also said that “the circumstances surrounding the security threat affecting the above neighborhoods is separate from the threat against ferries operating between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel.”

A warning issued on March 2 that prohibited U.S. government employees from using the ferries on that route remains valid “until further notice.”

Tourists from the United States are advised to avoid the specified neighborhoods and the Cozumel ferry service.

State officials were left puzzled by the March 7 travel restriction and have demanded a meeting with embassy personnel.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday.

