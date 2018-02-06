Tigers and grenades shipped by couriers

2 Bengal tigers, box of grenades have been seized during the past month

Mexico’s courier services make some unusual deliveries: last month there was a box of grenades. Yesterday it was a tiger.

The Bengal tiger was found by authorities at a distribution center in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The two-month-old animal, which is listed as an endangered species, was being transported from Guadalajara to Querétaro.

It was being shipped inside a plastic container, sealed with tape and bearing small vents for air. The contents of the container were revealed after police heard noises from inside. The tiger had been sedated.

It was the third time this week that authorities have seized endangered species. Another Bengal tiger was found at a courier service distribution center in Xoxocotlán, Oaxaca, and a jaguar in Chihuahua.

It’s not just animals that are being shipped by courier companies.

Two weeks ago Federal Police found a shipment of 40 boxes containing 1,960 fragmentation grenades at a courier service office in Mexico City.

The grenades, which were sniffed out by police dogs, had been sent by a company based in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, and authorities did not rule out the possibility they might have been en route to a local cartel.

Police are now searching for the person to whom the grenades were addressed and investigating the sender in Nuevo Laredo.

Source: Milenio (sp) El Universal (sp)