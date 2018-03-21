‘Time to get serious,’ candidates advised

The leader of a powerful business group offered some straightforward advice yesterday to the nation’s presidential candidates: it’s time to get serious about the country’s future.

Juan Pablo Castañón, president of the influential Business Coordinating Council (CCE), urged candidates to leave behind “insults and easy, superficial answers that only appeal to social rancor and division.”

Instead, he said “it’s time for a serious, profound and responsible debate about the country that we are building.”

Castañón made the comments during an impassioned speech at the council’s 35th National Assembly in Mexico City, at which President Enrique Peña Nieto was also a guest speaker.

The business leader presented a detailed public policy agenda prepared by the CCE entitled Mexico, Better Future and called on the presidential hopefuls, if elected, to carry out its more than 300 proposals.

The plan offers ideas designed to achieve five key objectives: improve security and reduce corruption, increase growth and employment, build a country with equality of opportunity, create efficient and transparent government and build a sustainable Mexico.

Despite the president’s attendance at the assembly and his apparently warm relationship with the business leader, Castañon stressed that the CCE is non-partisan.

“We have no candidate or party but we do have, and we propose, a clear vision of the country and detailed ideas to achieve it,” he said.

“A nation that lacks a vision of the future is at serious risk of repeating the past. It’s fundamental to change what hasn’t worked but it’s equally important to preserve, consolidate and strengthen what has worked,” Castañón added.

He also declared that freedom, productivity, entrepreneurship, trade liberalization, competition, stability and institutions provide the only path to well-being and called on the citizens of Mexico to engage in this year’s electoral process.

“We must all assume the responsibility of participating, respecting the institutions that support our rights and guaranteeing legal certainty and political stability,” Castañon said.

In turn, Peña Nieto asserted that what’s at stake in this year’s election is “not the continuity of the government, but rather the development of our country and the well-being of Mexican families.”

The president added that the political agenda of the incoming president must be one that allows Mexico to continue to advance on a “route of prosperity and development.”

Peña Nieto also said that progress had been made on all 40 commitments his administration jointly made with the business sector when he took office in 2012, citing examples that included structural reforms, economic growth, the professionalization of teachers and the implementation of a new criminal justice system.

However, he admitted that improving security in some regions of the country is “a task that is still pending.”

The president also recognized the business community’s role in bilateral relations with the United States, the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and recovery and rebuilding after September’s earthquakes.

All three examples demonstrate that “we have advanced shoulder to shoulder for the benefit of Mexico,” he said.

Mexicans will go to the polls on July 1 to elect a new president for a six-year term starting in December.

Leftist leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a double-digit lead over second-placed right-left coalition candidate Ricardo Anaya in a recent opinion survey conducted by the polling company Parametria.

The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) candidate, José Antonio Meade, came in third.

Source: Milenio (sp)

