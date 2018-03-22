Totoaba arrests trigger clash in San Felipe

Fishermen from the Baja California port town of San Felipe clashed with navy personnel and Federal Police officers Tuesday after three people were arrested for illegal totoaba fishing.

The incident occurred on the town’s pier when the fishermen attempted to leave port in defiance of a fishing ban.

The conflicting parties exchanged blows and some fishermen also threw stones at the security personnel, who included officers from Mexico’s National Gendarmerie.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Police, three people — including a minor — were arrested after a gill net and totoaba scales were found on their fishing boat. Authorities seized both the boat and net.

Gill nets are used to catch totoaba, whose swim bladders are considered a delicacy in China and can fetch higher prices than cocaine.

However, a ban on their use in the upper Gulf of California has been imposed because critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises often become entangled in them and die. Totoaba, the largest member of the drum family, are also at risk of extinction.

San Felipe fishermen contradicted the Federal Police’s version of events, asserting that only fishing rods were on the confiscated vessel.

About 60 people were protesting the arrests on the pier when the scuffle broke out.

Local fisherman José López told the newspaper Reforma that it was inconceivable that the detained fisherman would have taken gill nets to what he described as the town’s “most patrolled pier.”

In a separate incident, Federal Police also arrested a man in San Felipe after they found a bag in his orange pickup truck which they suspected contained totoaba swim bladders.

The man had been stopped by police for speeding after which they carried out an inspection of the vehicle and made the discovery.

The Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa) issued a statement yesterday confirming that the bag contained 27 of the valuable fish organs.

Source: Reforma (sp), Noticieros Televisa (sp)

