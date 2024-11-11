Mexico’s tourism revenue rises 4.5% in September

An official survey conducted by the national statistics agency INEGI revealed that September was another positive month for Mexico’s tourism sector.

INEGI’s survey of international visitors to Mexico during the month of September showed that the overall number of tourists rose considerably, while the money they spent increased by 4.5% over the same month of 2023.

In September, over 6.2 million travelers arrived in Mexico, 20.1% more than in September 2023 (with over 5.2 million arrivals, approximately). Of these visitors, 3.3 million were international tourists, which represents an increase of 13.5% over September 2023 (with 2.9 million arrivals).

The boost in tourism was positive for Mexico’s economy, as the 6 million-plus tourists collectively spent nearly US $1.8 billion in September. Foreign tourists to Mexico contributed just over US $1.6 billion of total tourism revenue, a 2.4% improvement over September 2023.

Breaking down September’s tourism figures in detail

As opposed to those who simply crossed the border on a day trip or arrived on a cruise ship, each foreigner arriving by air in September spent an average of just over US $1,084. This represented a 3.2% increase over the same month one year ago.

In contrast, Mexicans who traveled abroad in September collectively spent nearly US $980 million. This represents a significant increase — 21.8% — over the figures from September 2023.

As for day-trippers and tourists crossing into Mexico by land, the numbers for September 2024 were up more than 33% over the same month a year ago. These border-crossers boosted Mexico’s economy by more than US $207 million, an astonishing 49% more than September 2023.

On the other hand, international air arrivals were down 6.4% compared to September 2023, a decline that produced a 3.4% reduction in spending by foreign travelers within that category. Spending by Mexican tourists slipped from US $1.36 billion in September 2023 to less than US $1.32 billion in September this year.

The latest survey confirms Mexico’s upward trend in tourism. This year’s data reflects a steady improvement over 2023, which saw 10% more international tourists than in 2022 and produced 9% more tourism revenue.

With reports from Forbes México and El Economista