Transit van accident kills 7, injures 11

Driver was in a race for more passengers on Tlaxcala-Texmelucan highway

Public transit drivers racing each other for passengers is not uncommon in Mexico but one such race yesterday ended up killing seven people, including one of the drivers.

The Nissan passenger van was traveling on the Tlaxcala-Texmelucan highway, its driver eager to reach passengers before another driver.

The race came to an end when the speeding van veered off the road in the community of San Antonio Tecoac, Ixtacuixtla, and rolled over.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle destroyed and the bodies of several victims trapped in the mangled wreckage. Eleven people were injured.

The Puebla-bound lane of the highway was closed to traffic during the rescue operation.

Source: Reforma (sp)