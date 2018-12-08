Travelers detained at Oaxaca airport had to pay bribes to be released

Four Canadian travelers were yanked out of the check-in lineup at the Huatulco, Oaxaca, airport this week and held for several hours until they paid hundreds of dollars in bribes to obtain their release.

The story was revealed yesterday by a Kamloops, British Columbia, man who said he feels lucky to be alive after the ordeal on Wednesday.

“I didn’t think I’d ever come back,” said retired physician Dennis Karpiak in an interview with CFJC Today. “I thought I’d end up in a Mexican prison or dead.”

He said he and the three other travelers were taken to a private room at the back of the airport. Their passports were taken from them and they were held for several hours while their captors yelled at them in Spanish.

In the end, Karpiak pulled a pile of US $100 bills from his wallet and turned them over to the unidentified men. He believes they were part of a gang operating within the airport at this popular resort destination on the coast of Oaxaca.

But the story didn’t end there.

Upon returning to Canada he discovered that $1,000 worth of Christmas gifts he had bought for his grandchildren had been removed from his luggage.

Karpiak had spent a week in Huatulco looking for a vacation property but has had a change of heart.

“Stay away from Mexico. Hawaii is unaffordable. Maybe it’s best we stay in Canada.”

Source: CJFC Today (en)