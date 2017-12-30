Treatment continues for lynch mob victim

The “mad Russian” of Cancún, who survived an attack by an angry lynch mob, remains in jail and under treatment for the injuries he suffered seven months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aleksei Makeev, 43, originally from the Ukraine, earned viral fame and the anger of local citizens for abusing and taunting fellow residents with video he recorded and uploaded to Facebook.

The videos were described as hate-filled and racist.

After one verbal barrage too many last May, citizens decided to take matters into their hands. But the attempt to lynch Makeev failed after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 20-year-old man, though he himself suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, a broken arm and blows to his entire body after he was beaten with rocks.

Makeev was arrested for homicide and admitted to a medical facility where he was put in an induced coma due to the severity of his injuries.

Seven months on, he is still a patient at the Integral Rehabilitation Center of Quintana Roo where he is being treated to recover the movement of his hands and legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makeev is being held in a penitentiary in Chetumal where he is kept in a restricted area for his own safety.

However, he isn’t completely alone. Due to the generosity of other inmates and their visitors, he has clothes and additional food to eat. Makeev was wearing few clothes when he was taken into custody.

Makeev’s mental state is being assessed by psychiatrists on request of his defense attorney, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Staff from the state human rights ombudsman’s office have attempted several times to persuade Makeev to file a series of complaints but the Ukrainian has refused to do so without his lawyer being present.

For the most part Makeev has been dealing with the process on his own, said human rights officials, as no diplomatic support has been offered.

Source: El Universal (sp)