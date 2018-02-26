Trees tie the knot at Oaxaca wedding

February is a big month for collective or group weddings in Mexico but they don’t normally involve trees.

That wasn’t the case yesterday in Oaxaca when several trees tied the knot with about 30 environmental activists.

It wasn’t the first time that a human and tree have been united in matrimony in Mexico, but it was the first group wedding of its kind.

A Peruvian environmentalist who marries trees to promote his cause returned to Oaxaca to conduct the ceremony in the municipality of San Jacinto Amilpas, part of the greater Oaxaca city metropolitan area.

Richard Torres was joined by a small group of men, women and children for the event, which had elements of the local Zapotec culture as well as Torres’ own Inca background and included making offerings to the Earth in the form of seeds, corn, water, fire and mezcal.

“We are gathered to perform this great act of permanent love, consecration and commitment with the trees,” said Torres during the ceremony, designed to raise awareness and warn of an ecological crisis in the country.

Participants at the wedding also planted 16 trees.

Environmental crises are about to turn irreversible, Torres warned, saying the political class is to blame in part “because our leaders are disastrous.”

“I believe our leaders are partly to blame because they have enough money to invest, to plant trees and even to help the indigenous peoples, because it is they who care for the earth.”

Protection of the environment should be one of the main commitments of the political class “because they were chosen by the people,” said Torres, who leads the environmental advocacy group Corazones Verdes (Green Hearts), which has taken him all over America on reforestation campaigns.

He visited Oaxaca almost two years ago when he married the famous, 2,000-year-old cyprus known as El Tule.

