Truck containing pot belongs to mayor

Nearly a tonne of marijuana was seized on the Saltillo-Torreón highway

A truck carrying a tonne of marijuana that was seized last Friday by the Federal Police turned out to belong to the mayor of Parras, Coahuila.

Mayor Evaristo Madero Marcos was first linked to the massive 101-package drug shipment when it was discovered that the truck in which it was being transported belonged to his freight company, Transportes Especializados Evaristo Madero.

One week on, state Interior Secretary José María Fraustro Siller confirmed that the seized drugs belonged to the mayor of Parras.

Madero, who was sworn in just last month, has not issued a statement and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The mayor’s party has come to his defense, claiming a “smear campaign.” In a prepared statement, the executive committee of the state’s Green Ecologist Party (PVEM) said someone was “deceitfully spreading rumors” about Madero.

The “smear campaign,” it said, was linked to the mayor’s political aspirations.

The truck and its driver have been in custody since the shipment was seized on the Saltillo-Torreón highway.

The contents of the drug were identified by a canine unit.

