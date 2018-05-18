Trump calls ‘fake news’ on immigrants-animals report

MS-13 gang members during an arrest in New York.

President said he was referring specifically to members of the MS-13 criminal gang

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to rebuke media outlets for reporting that he described some unauthorized immigrants as “animals,” a remark that provoked a formal complaint from the Mexican government.

Trump first asserted during a White House meeting yesterday that his use of the word “animals” was clearly directed at members of the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang.

“You know I’m referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13,” Trump told reporters when asked to clarify his statement.

“So, I’m actually surprised that you’re asking this question because most people got it right.”

Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, “Animals.” Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

He also defended his use of the term and said he would continue to use it to describe violent gang members despite coming under fire from Democratic Party leaders.

Trump’s original remark was made Wednesday during a meeting with local officials from California who are opposed to the state being a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

While the U.S. president didn’t specifically refer to MS-13, his “animals” description followed a comment by Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, who did explicitly refer to the notorious gang, which was founded in Los Angeles and is made up mostly of Salvadorans.

Mims explained that due to California law she is unable to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when an MS-13 gang member is in prison for a minor crime.

“. . . There could be an MS-13 gang member I know about. If they don’t reach a certain threshold, I can’t tell ICE about it,” she said.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country,” Trump responded.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

That remark was widely reported by news media, including Mexico News Daily, as referring more broadly to unauthorized immigrants.

The Mexican government also interpreted Trump’s remark that way and yesterday sent a formal diplomatic note to the U.S. Department of State, in which it described the comment as “absolutely unacceptable.”

A statement issued by the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said Trump’s comments “generate an unfavorable climate for Mexicans in the United States, independent of their immigration status.”

It also said the note, delivered via Mexico’s embassy in Washington, emphasized that “President Trump’s assertions are contrary to respect for human rights and are harmful to the principle of shared responsibility that should govern the bilateral relationship.”

Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray said yesterday that “to say a person is not a person implies that the government does not feel obliged to respect their human rights.”

Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete also weighed in on the matter yesterday, writing on Twitter that Trump’s comments were “racist,” “unacceptable” and “xenophobic.”

