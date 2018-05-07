Politicians among eight people killed in Chihuahua attacks

It was an ugly day in Chihuahua yesterday when armed gangs went on the warpath in two municipalities and killed eight people in attacks that appeared to target politicians and their parties.

In Ignacio Zaragoza, a Democractic Revolution Party (PRD) candidate for municipal council in the July 1 elections and three presumed party workers were found dead.

The body of candidate Liliana García was found in a creekbed. The other three victims were inside a construction supplies store owned by Felipe Mendoza, the PRD candidate for mayor. The store had been set on fire as was the home of the local president of the party, Octavio Martínez.

In total, six homes and various commercial buildings and a vehicle were set on fire.

Four more people were killed by gunmen in the neighboring municipality of Gómez Farías.

In another event yesterday, the body of the Chihuahua leader of the Social Encounter Party (PES), Eduardo Aragón Caraveo, was found in the trunk of his own car after it had been abandoned on the shoulder of the highway between the state capital and the city of Aldama. He had been missing since Friday.

Although it appeared that yesterday’s first attack had been directed at PRD members, there were local media reports that it had more to do with rival gangs fighting each other, one of which is La Línea.

The newspaper Infobae said Ignacio Zaragoza, a municipality of 7,000 people in the northwestern part of Chihuahua, is considered one of the most violent in the state due to disputes between rivals fighting over territory.

Source: Milenio (sp), Infobae (sp)