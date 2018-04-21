Two Catholic priests assassinated since Wednesday

Two Catholic priests were murdered this week, one in Jalisco and the other in the state of México, bringing to four the number killed this year.

On Wednesday, Rubén Alcántara Díaz was murdered inside the church of Our Lady of Carmen in Cuautitlán Izcalli, México state, after an argument with a man who had entered the church to attack him, said church spokesman Omar Sotelo.

Then yesterday, a priest who was ordained just two years ago was shot and killed by gunmen inside the Saint Pio of Pietrelcina church in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Juan Miguel Contreras García, 33, was the parish priest in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

Sotelo described the year as one of “endless violence against the Mexican priesthood,” citing the four murders and two attacks with explosive devices on the diocese of Matamoros in Tamaulipas.

Sotelo asked that the three levels of government provide the necessary guarantees for priests to be able to perform their duties, especially in those parts of the country where violence has spiked.

“We can remain silent no longer, the blood of millions of Mexicans continues to be spilt and is clamoring for justice.”

Source: El Universal (sp)