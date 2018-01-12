UK issues travel alert; warnings less severe

Travelers advised to take care rather than avoid certain areas

Eight northern states have been singled out in yet another alert regarding travel in Mexico, but the warnings are less severe.

Following the recent updates to Canada’s travel advisory and the United States’ travel alert for Mexico, the United Kingdom updated its own travel advice yesterday. But rather than warn travelers to avoid certain areas, it suggests instead they take extra care.

Although the U.S. issued a “do not travel” warning for Guerrero, including Acapulco, the U.K. alert simply urges extra vigilance in that city and surrounding areas.

The updated document warns that the security situation can pose a risk for foreigners, in the form of street crime as well as more serious violent crime such as robbery, assault and vehicle hijacking.

Particular care is advised for certain areas of Mexico to avoid being caught up in drug-related violence between criminal groups. The violence “is concentrated in specific areas, and some regions are almost completely spared.”

As was the case in the alerts issued by the U.S. and Canada over the last week, the U.K. warning pays special attention to the states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa and Durango.

“Many fatalities are suspected gang members killed in turf wars between the different organizations that compete for control of trafficking routes into the U.S.,” the document says, adding that drug-related violence is a particular problem in that part of the country.

“Armed clashes between security forces and drug groups can occur at any time without warning. You should take extreme care outside tourist areas in all of these states.”

Extra care should also be taken in Baja California, including Tijuana, as well as in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and other northern cities.

To the west, drug-related violence in Michoacán, Guerrero, Jalisco and Nayarit is also a problem.

For Guerrero, the document recommends traveling by air if visiting any major tourist destination in the state, remaining “extra vigilant” in Acapulco and surrounding areas.

The recommendation is similar to the east: extra care should be taken in the Gulf of Mexico states of Veracruz and Tabasco as there have been “reports of increased security incidents” there.

U.K. travelers should feel safe but remain vigilant in major resort destinations as “the Mexican government makes efforts to protect areas like Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Vallarta and these areas haven’t seen the levels of drug-related violence and crime experienced elsewhere.”

Source: El Universal (sp)

