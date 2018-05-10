US auto makers have lost half their market share to Asia

'The big three' not so big in Mexico any more.

Asian manufacturers have gone from 35% to 51% in 10 years

Three United States auto makers have lost half their Mexico market share over the past 10 years, mainly to ascendant Asian manufacturers, statistics show.

In 2008, around half of all new cars sold in Mexico were made by Ford, General Motors (GM) and Chrysler but in the first three months of this year the figure was just one-quarter, according to the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA).

The market dominance the three Detroit-based auto giants enjoyed in Mexico a decade ago has shifted east, data reveals, with Asian makers collectively selling 51% of all new cars in the first quarter of 2018.

Ten years ago, their combined market share was 35%.

Nissan led the way in the first three months of this year with 23% market share, followed by Toyota with 7.7% and Korean-owned Kia with 6.9%.

The latter has become the fifth highest-selling brand in Mexico just three years after it first entered the market.

The market share of European auto makers has remained steady over the past decade at just over 23%.

A significant factor behind the improved performance of Asian auto makers is their increased manufacturing presence in the country. Collectively, they invested around US $2.6 billion between 2014 and 2017 to establish new plants in the country.

In 2014, Japanese maker Mazda opened a plant in Salamanca, Guanajuato, and Honda started operations at its second Mexican factory in Celaya, in the same state.

Two years later, Kia opened a plant in Pesquería, Nuevo León, and last year Chinese auto maker BAIC began building cars in Veracruz. BAIC sources said last month that the company is preparing to announce a US $2-billion investment to build a new plant in Mexico.

Toyota is also currently building a new plant in Guanajuato that is slated to start operations in 2019.

Mazda, Toyota, Kia and BAIC have also launched aggressive marketing strategies that include attractive financing plans and longer vehicle warranties, another factor that has helped lure buyers away from U.S. manufacturers.

Another reason contributing to Asian makers success in Mexico, according to one analyst, is that they have made a better effort to understand consumers, especially millennials for whom fuel efficiency and innovative design are particularly important.

“Asian brands are more focused on taking advantage of market knowledge, consumers tell us. In design, American brands make attractive models but they have to keep working on other things such as getting to know their customers,” said Gerardo Gómez, a senior director at marketing research company J.D. Power.

An auto industry expert and Tec. de Monterrey university professor also cited what he called the “Trump factor” as a reason why Mexican consumers are abandoning United States companies.

“You see it in tourism: a lot of Mexicans prefer to travel to Canada, Europe or South America than to the United States, they don’t feel welcome and that speaks to the feeling generated by [President Donald] Trump,” Mauricio Kuri said.

However, all of the United States’ “Big Three” auto makers have made it clear that they are not happy about losing market share in Mexico and are currently working on strategies designed to make up at least some of the lost ground.

Ford México, for example, has said it is investing 1 billion pesos (US $52 million) during 2017 and 2018 with the aim of regaining customers’ confidence.

In the first quarter of 2018, GM had 14% market share compared to 16.6% in 2017. Ford’s sales declined by almost 18% last year compared to 2016 figures and in the first three months of 2018, its sales dropped again by 11.9%.

Source: El Financiero (sp)