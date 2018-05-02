‘Not an average day:’ US border agents discover tiger cub

When United States Customs and Border Protection agents checked a suspicious black duffel bag left at the border between the states of Texas and Tamaulipas they were in for a surprise.

Inside was a two-month-old tiger cub.

The bag had been abandoned on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande by three men who appeared to be attempting to smuggle the animal into the U.S. They retreated into Mexico after they were sighted by the agents.

“Not an average day in the field,” said Irma Chapa, a spokeswoman for the Rio Grande Valley sector of CBP, in a tweet Monday.

The tiger was promptly dispatched to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, where it was identified as a male, its age was estimated and its health determined to be good. Still, senior veterinarian Tom deMaar said it was likely that the cub had been tranquilized.

“You’re not going to stuff a live tiger into a bag without an argument,” deMaar said.

Monday was the Día del Niño, or Children’s Day, in Mexico, and while the cub has yet to receive an official name, his caregivers at the zoo have started calling him Niño.

The Gladys Porter Zoo has become an inadvertent collection point for tigers caught in an international smuggling ring.

A decade ago, six cubs were recovered from an attempted sale at a Walmart parking lot in Brownsville. Local media reported at the time that they appeared to be southbound for Mexico.

In 2010, border agents recovered a caged and abandoned tiger in Laredo, another Texas border town, and last year another cub was intercepted at a California checkpoint after a U.S. teenager attempted to purchase it.

The zoo said in a tweet yesterday the tiger was doing well and the next step will be to find it a permanent home.

About 350 million plants and animals are sold around the world annually, generating between US $7 billion and $23 billion, the Washington-based conservation group Defenders of Wildlife said in a 2015 report.

Source: El Financiero (sp), The Washington Post (en)