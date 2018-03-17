US lifts ban on travel to Playa del Carmen

The United States has lifted its travel warning for Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, following the implementation of new security procedures.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico City also lifted a restriction that prohibited government personnel from using ferry services between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel.

An undisclosed security threat triggered a prohibition barring personnel from traveling to the popular tourist destination and the brief closure of its consular office there.

The new security alert observes that Mexican authorities have put into place “new security procedures in tourist areas.”

Also lifted is the most recent warning, issued on March 9, in which five neighborhoods that included downtown Playa del Carmen were deemed off-limits for U.S. government employees.

However, U.S. citizens are urged to be aware of their surroundings and exercise increased caution due to crime, and purchase travel insurance that specifically covers them in Mexico and includes medical evacuation insurance.

In the aftermath of an explosion aboard a passenger ferry on February 21 and the discovery of a second explosive device soon after, the federal government allocated 40 million pesos (US $2.14 million) to redouble security measures in port facilities.

All the ports will undergo an inspection of security protocols, and will be equipped with metal detectors and surveillance cameras.

The federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) has ruled out a terrorist or organized crime attack as the motive behind the ferry explosion, but the investigation has revealed it was caused by a homemade bomb.

Source: El Universal (sp)