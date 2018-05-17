US offers US $5-million reward for El Chapo associate

Adelmo Niebla was arrested in 2012 but later escaped through a tunnel from a Sinaloa prison

The United States has posted a US $5-million reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of Adelmo Niebla Gómez, formerly a close collaborator of ex-Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

According to U.S. investigators, Niebla, also known as El G3, is the leader of a faction within the Sinaloa Cartel and responsible for smuggling hundreds of thousands of kilograms of marijuana and thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin into the country.

Niebla’s operations are believed to run both ways across the border. U.S. authorities suspect him of transporting hundreds of millions of dollars in drug proceeds in the form of cash and the exportation of weapons from the United States into Mexico.

“This $5-million reward offer demonstrates the seriousness of U.S. intentions to track down this fugitive,” said the Department of State.

Niebla was arrested in Mexico in 2012 but in early 2014 he and two accomplices drew on the cartel’s playbook and escaped from a prison in Culiacán, Sinaloa, through a 400-meter tunnel 10 meters underground.

Investigations found that the tunnel led directly to the maximum security area inside the penitentiary.

In Mexico, Niebla is accused of masterminding drug trafficking in an area that encompasses the northern states of Sonora, Baja California, Durango and Sinaloa.

