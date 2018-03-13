Veracruz files suit to recoup Florida money

The state of Veracruz has gone to court in Florida to recoup more than US $25 million that was allegedly invested by former governor Javier Duarte in 41 properties in Miami-Dade County.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government claims the money was stolen by Duarte to purchase real estate that included a mansion that last sold in 2014 for $7.7 million.

Also named in the suit are Ace Realty Holdings, Nexxos Realty, Vulcan Dynamic Realty Fund, Vulcan CEO Inaki Negrete and Nexxos official Ana Maria Velasquez.

A lawyer for Vulcan and Negrete told Bloomberg that the state had failed to provide any evidence that his clients were involved.

“My client will not dignify this frivolous and politically motivated filing with a comment,” Rafael Recalde said.

Duarte is in custody in Mexico, where he faces corruption charges. He governed Veracruz from 2010 to 2016.

Source: Bloomberg (en)