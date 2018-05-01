Victim had no money so thieves cut off his hand and fled

Police at the scene of the amputation in Tabasco.

Former university rector had stopped to repair a flat tire when he was attacked on a Tabasco highway

A Tabasco man is waiting in hospital to determine if he will recover the use of a hand after an attempted robbery.

Ramón Figueroa Cantoral, the former chancelor of the Popular University of Chontalpa (UPCH), was driving on the Villahermosa-Teapa highway when a flat tire forced him to stop, said state Attorney General Fernando Valenzuela Pernas.

As he descended from the vehicle to change the tire, four attackers appeared in another vehicle intending to steal Figueroa’s belongings.

He told them he wasn’t carrying any money and tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with some glasses and a cell phone, at which point the men carried out the amputation with a machete and fled. Nearby residents went to Figueroa’s rescue and took him to a hospital.

Valenzuela said the victim was stable after undergoing reconstructive surgery and appeared to have some movement of the hand.

Tabasco has seen an escalation in violence in the last few weeks. The murder of a pregnant woman was followed by the kidnapping and murder of two children aged two and three years.

At least six people were killed on the weekend, including a suspected thief who was killed by a lynch mob in Villa Tamulté de las Sábanas in the municipality of Centro.

Civil organizations have called on state authorities to take emergency measures to put brakes on the violence.

The Catholic church condemned the outbreak of violence today and urged authorities to redouble their efforts to guarantee the protection of citizens.

Bishop Gerardo de Jeseus Rojas López also stressed that taking justice into one’s own hands was neither the right course of action nor the solution to attain the peace that people want.

