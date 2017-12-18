VivaAerobus initiates CDMX-Las Vegas route

Low-cost carrier VivaAerobus launched a new daily service between Mexico City and Las Vegas on Saturday, marking the close of a successful year in which 23 new routes were initiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new service, which will utilize a 186-seat Airbus A320, is also the Nuevo León-based airline’s first international route originating in Mexico City.

With 1.2 million Mexican visitors a year, Las Vegas represents one of the largest markets in the United States for Mexican nationals.

VivaAerobus expects to transport over 100,000 passengers during the first year, while tourism authorities in Las Vegas estimate the route will bring in revenues of US $78 million.

The company is celebrating its 11th year of operations and it’s been a good year, the airline’s CEO told the aviation news website Transponder 1200.

“We’re very proud to celebrate 11 years of operations in Mexico with 23 new routes launched just this year, a year that will close with almost 8 million passengers that gave us their business and trust,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua Cosío.

Passenger numbers were up 20% over last year.

In other aviation news, a study has found that Mexico City-Cancún is the busiest air route in North America.

Routes, a company that organizes aviation forums, said almost 3.7 million passengers travelled the 1,294 kilometres from the country’s capital to the Caribbean resort city between November 2016 and October 2017.

They paid an average of US $72 per ticket.

A somewhat distant second was Los Angeles International-New York JFK with 2.8 million passengers. But it did earn the distinction of being the most expensive route in North America with the average cost of a one-way ticket running at $338.

Third busiest route was Mexico City-Monterrey.

Source: Transponder 1200 (sp), PR Newswire (en)