Water slides, aviary are park attractions

A new attraction that opened this week in Mérida, Yucatán, offers everything from water slides to butterflies.

Called Baxal Ja, the park features water slides and games, a wave pool and a lazy river as well as a variety of ecological and interactive attractions. It is located on the Yucatán Fair site in Xmatkuil, about 10 kilometers from Mérida.

The park will be open year-round from Tuesday to Sunday and the entrance cost has been set at 80 pesos (US $4) per person.

At the official inauguration of the 80-million-peso (US $4 million), 30,000-square-meter park, Governor Rolando Zapata declared that it will “strengthen the social fabric” of the local community, adding that an outdoor attraction of its type is needed more now than ever before.

“To grow solidly, a society must always look for balances. If today Yucatán is at the cutting edge of digital culture, it must also spearhead the preservation and coexistence of the environment and nature with family life,” the governor said.

“That’s why today, the government of Yucatán, with the support of Grupo Modelo, is putting this space at the service of the public,” he added.

In a region where high temperatures are common during all seasons of the year, the park will no doubt prove to be popular with both locals and visitors alike.

But there is also plenty on offer for those who prefer not to get wet.

More than 300 birds representing 56 different species will be on display in a large aviary that simulates their natural habitat by including abundant plant life and even waterfalls while a butterfly enclosure will house around 2,000 of the insects.

Source: El Universal (sp)