Weight loss gets more points than goals

Scoring goals and achieving weight-loss goals both count in a soccer league with a difference in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 200 obese and overweight players compete in the city’s men’s and women’s heavyweight football leagues, in which a win on the field earns two points but a loss on the scales earns three.

Teams can reap the bigger reward before they even enter the pitch. Prior to each match, players are required to step on to the scales and record the amount of weight they have lost since their previous game.

The league is the brainchild of 35-year-old Raúl Pequeño, who told the news agency AFP that the idea came to him while he was watching a professional soccer match on television with his daughters about a year ago.

“We were watching the [Monterrey] Rayados and I started criticizing a player named Edwin Cardona, because he looked a little fat,” Pequeño said.

He said one of his daughters responded to his disparaging comments with, “You don’t even play.”

Pequeño, who weighed 157 kilograms at the time, conceded she had a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was completely right,” he said.

But instead of shrugging off his daughter’s remark or forgetting about it, Pequeño decided to act and soon organized a tournament for other men who were struggling with their weight.

From just 14 participants in the initial tournament, the number of players has grown to almost 150 today. The women’s league attracted 50 players in the first season.

Next on the agenda is a league for children, among whom there is also a high prevalence of obesity in Mexico.

Each league has its own nutritionist who designs meal plans for the players and helps them with other strategies to achieve their weight-loss goals.

Women’s league nutritionist Larissa Carbonero explained that the diet she recommends to the players “applies to the overweight and obese population in general” and aims “to give them a better quality of life.”

Improved nutrition, coupled with the exercise playing soccer provides, are paying dividends for the players.

Since he started the league, Pequeño — which in Spanish ironically means small — has lost 14 kilograms.

Another player who was motivated to lose weight when his daughter was born has fared even better. José Vargas now weighs 132 kilograms, 20 less than when he started playing.

“It’s been great to kick the ball again, play matches, get up to speed, and little by little it helps you lose weight,” the 36-year-old said.

“I was too overweight to play anywhere else. This is the perfect opportunity,” he added.

Mexico is a world leader for its combined overweight and obesity rates among adults but Pequeño’s initiative looks set to help reduce those rates not just in Monterrey but in other parts of the country as well.

Inspired by the success of the heavyweight leagues, other Mexican cities are looking to follow suit and create their own competitions for weight-challenged players.

Source: AFP (en)

Share +1 Shares 0