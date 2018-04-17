Whale sharks, Mayan ruins are among top 50 bucket list experiences

Two Mexican destinations are among the top-50 experiences on the “best bucket list ever assembled,” according to the travel agency Flight Network.

Swimming with whale sharks and visiting Mayan ruins, both in Quintana Roo, were deemed bucket list-quality experiences on the World’s Ultimate Bucket List for 2018.

The whale sharks, an attraction offered at both Isla Holbox and Isla Mujeres, was ranked 22nd by judges for the list, who said they were the only locations in the Americas where scuba diving enthusiasts can share the water with the largest fish in the sea.

While intimidating in size, “these creatures are actually gentle giants who are curious and welcoming to visitors,” explained the Flight Network in a blog post.

“Travelers can dive or snorkel into a world teeming with wondrous animals and vibrant corals.”

It said Isla Holbox has become a hotspot for the experience, especially during the June-September peak season.

At 39th on the list are the state’s Mayan ruins (along with those of Guatemala and Belize), described by one of the judges as “the hallmark of the Mayans’ accomplishments in architecture, astronomy and community organization.”

The Flight Network blog said the remaining Mayan architecture “retains remnants of their intellectual curiosity, where they created a calendar based on astrological influences to predict hundreds of years into the future.”

It cites the Mayan cities of Tulum and Chichén Itzá and the lesser-known Coba.

Flight Network describes its bucket list as “a diverse collection of hidden gem locations and exhilarating activities from every stunning corner of our planet.”

The agency consulted more than 800 travel journalists, agencies, bloggers and editors to create the list, which it describes “the most reliable and precise bucket list for the modern era, meant to captivate and inspire travelers all over the world.”

The judges ranked African wildlife safaris as No. 1 on the list. An expedition to Antarctica and seeing the northern lights were second and third.

Mexico News Daily