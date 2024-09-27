What I miss about Mexico when I’m not there

I’ve visited Mexico so often in my life that it’s become a normal routine. Every time a holiday period comes up, I dream of all the places in the country I can explore this time around. But the flipside of coming to the country is that I also have years of experience flying home after my Mexican adventure. It’s the saddest part of the routine I’ve established. So, what do I miss about Mexico when I leave? Well, quite a few things, as it turns out.

The quality of the food and restaurants

If you like having options, my hometown of Montreal is a great foodie hub. I’ve found culinary delights from several parts of the globe there. But you’ll more often see franchises like Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other fast food joints with low-quality meals. They’re businesses designed to make what you order quickly, and it’s what most customers expect.

Canada does have a few homegrown dishes, but you won’t find many locations that serve Canadian food exclusively.

On the other hand, Mexico has a strong food culture that has developed over centuries. It’s something residents take seriously, even in a fast food establishment. I’ve never had trouble finding a great taquería, a high-quality restaurant or fresh produce at a market.

Mexican chefs at all levels and households also take pride in their culinary traditions. You realize that it comes through with every bite. Whether you’re at a street food stall or in a fine dining environment, chefs all over Mexico put in the time and effort to make the best dishes possible.

The diversity between Mexican states

Domestic travel within Canada is expensive. It’s the second-biggest country in the world, with 10 provinces and three territories. That makes it difficult to see multiple cities like you can in Europe.

The winter months also make it hard to explore the country since temperatures can get uncomfortably cold. Unless you like to ski or winter sports, it’s not an ideal place to visit eight months out of the year.

Now that I’ve been to several parts of Mexico, I know there’s so much variety for any traveler to discover no matter when you arrive.

From beach towns to major cities, culinary gems, national parks and historical sites, there’s something for everyone. In Mexico City, you have a modern cultural hub that has a good blend of historical sites, trendy neighborhoods, restaurants and museums.

Oaxaca preserves traditions like Day of the Dead and has its own unique take on Mexican cuisine and culture. But it’s also where you’ll find surf towns like Puerto Escondido and relaxing vacation spots like Huatulco. Quintana Roo is full of amazing beach towns like Playa Del Carmen and Cozumel, as well as beautiful lagoons like Bacalar.

Whenever I leave Mexico, I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of what there is to discover. Mexico has 32 states, so that feeling is probably accurate.

Everything is within reach

I have fond memories of buying lots of little things on the streets of Mexico City. From cold beverages to snacks and a pack of gum, there’s always a vendor around selling whatever you need at a moment’s notice.

Entrepreneurs are everywhere in Mexico, and you see it in the way people hustle from car to car with their inventory in a traffic jam. You also see it when they try to get your attention in any Mexican downtown with tourists.

Another great example is the last time I was in Oaxaca, I bought two volcanic stone bracelets from a friendly vendor who came into the café where I was having breakfast. I wanted to buy one that morning anyway, so the convenience factor was much appreciated.

In Canada, you sometimes have to drive ten minutes out of your way to get something you need. If you’re staying in the city center of Montreal or Toronto, you won’t exactly find multiple vendors selling water bottles on the street during a heat wave. Or mittens when it’s so cold you can barely feel your hands.

I miss that aspect of Mexican daily life when I’m home and have to run errands.

The warmth of community

I can’t count how many times I’ve spoken to people in Mexico like I’ve known them for 20 years. Whenever I go to a restaurant or retail store, I get used to making small talk with the staff. That general rule of politeness also applies to your neighbors and even strangers you pass on the street.

Canadians are also known to be super friendly. But in our home cities, we tend to be more individualistic as a culture. Unless we’re at a bar or around friends, I’ve noticed that many of us are more focused on ourselves or too indulged in our phones.

But Mexico has a much warmer sense of community. I always leave the country with more friends than when I arrived. It gives me more reasons to come back.

Do you also miss Mexico?

Even though I was born and raised in Canada, visiting Mexico is a big part of me. After all, I’m always planning my next Mexican adventure once my latest one ends.

Honestly, I don’t think I’ll ever stop returning. The more time I spend in Montreal, the more I think about the remaining 27 Mexican states I have left to discover.

What do you miss about Mexico when you leave? Let us know in the comments!

Ian Ostroff is an indie author, journalist, and copywriter from Montreal, Canada. You can find his work in various outlets, including Map Happy and The Suburban. When he’s not writing, you can find Ian at the gym, a café, or anywhere within Mexico visiting family and friends.