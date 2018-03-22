Wider coverage aim of new mobile network

Shared wholesale network can currently reach 32% of the population

Mexico’s new national mobile network went live yesterday 10 days ahead of schedule, with the ability to provide initial coverage to 32% of the country’s population.

The 4.5G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) shared network, known as red compartida in Mexico, aims to reach 85% coverage by 2021 and 92.5% by 2024.

The Mexican company Altán Redes won a government tender to build the network in 2016 and is also responsible for its design, operation and maintenance.

The network is supported by 2,693 towers and antennas and has the capacity to adapt to 5G technology.

The project is a public-private partnership which hopes to raise US $8 billion in investment capital during the 20-year concession period.

At yesterday’s launch event, Altán chairman Bernando Sepúlveda Amor said the network will initially be accessible by 36 million people, of which 5.6 million live in towns with fewer than 10,000 residents.

“With the shared network, Mexico is at the forefront of developing countries,” he said, adding that even the most remote rural towns will benefit from its rollout.

Parts of the states of México, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Michoacán, Colima, Nayarit, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato will be covered by the network in its initial phase as will the 16 boroughs of Mexico City and 29 of the country’s 111 pueblos mágicos (magic towns).

The red compartida is a wholesale network, meaning that it will not sell its services directly to consumers.

Instead, it will sell the use of its infrastructure to current and future retail internet providers who will then sell their services on to customers. The network, which operates on a 7ooMHz (Megahertz) band, is the first of its kind in the world.

The new infrastructure is a key component of the federal government’s telecommunications reform.

It argues that in addition to extending mobile and internet coverage to unconnected and marginalized areas of the country, it will also promote greater competition among internet providers that will translate into better services and lower costs for consumers.

Currently, each company that operates in the Mexican market — including Telcel, AT&T and Movistar — has its own network but their combined coverage doesn’t cover the whole country.

The Secretary of Communications and Transportation, who also attended the launch event along with President Enrique Peña Nieto, declared that it was a “historic day” for Mexico and described the shared network as the most important telecommunications project in the country’s history.

“It’s a project that’s going to change Mexico, as the OECD [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] has recognized. It’s a transformative, inclusive and revolutionary project of knowledge. The shared network will facilitate access to new operators, which will increase innovation . . . across all sectors,” Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said.

Peña Nieto said that the infrastructure will enable Mexico to become the world’s third most connected country by 2024, behind only Japan and South Korea.

Altán executive vice-president Eugenio Galdón said the network already has secured clients but it will be up to the Federal Telecommunications Institute to announce who they are.

However, Mexico’s existing carriers are not among them, the news agency Reuters reported today, which raises questions about the network’s ability to raise investment.

The biggest of those, América Móvil, has no plans to use it. The company said recently the new network could not give it something it didn’t already have. Movistar could benefit from the new system but an agreement to sign up has not been reached.

And AT&T suggested it might sign on in the future if the red compartida had coverage in an area where the company did not.

Altán’s Galdón also said the company is planning to build Connected Civic Centers in rural areas that will be designed by British architect Norman Foster, who also designed the new Mexico City International Airport.

The objective of the centers, Galdón said, will be to enable low-income towns to access internet services for medical, banking, education and government-related purposes.

Source: Notimex (sp), Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp), Reuters (en)