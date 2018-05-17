Widow steps in to run after assassination of her candidate husband

López Obrador with the new candidate for mayor.

Unfazed by last Friday’s murder of her husband, María del Carmen Ortíz has stepped in to take his place as candidate for mayor of Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato.

Five days after José Remedios Aguirre Sánchez, 34, was assassinated while campaigning his wife was nominated and has taken over the campaign.

The mother of three young children, Ortíz is candidate for the Morena party-led Together We’ll Make History coalition, and was welcomed to the campaign yesterday by the coalition’s presidential candidate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a rally in Celaya.

The coalition’s candidate for governor, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, announced during the event that Ortíz had “bravely” accepted to replace the spot left vacant by her husband’s death.

“She agreed to be candidate in Apaseo el Alto, that’s bravery . . . that’s a woman from Guanajuato, who stands up to the misfortune and violence that reign over the state,” said Sheffield.

Supporters of the Together We’ll Make History coalition joined the rally holding placards that declared that “Remedios is alive, the fight will go on,” and “Apaseo el Alto, alive now more than ever.”

Source: El Universal (sp)