Wife of Jalisco New Generation Cartel boss arrested in Zapopan

Rosalinda González believed to have had administrative role in gang

The wife of Mexico’s most wanted drug lord was arrested in Jalisco Saturday on money laundering charges, the attorney general said yesterday.

Alfonso Navarrete Prida told a press conference that Rosalinda González Valencia was allegedly the “administrator of the economic and legal resources” of her husband’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), considered by authorities to be Mexico’s most powerful drug gang.

Her husband is Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, who remains at large.

Marines detained González “without a shot fired” in an upscale residential development in Zapopan, part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

She was later transferred by helicopter to the offices of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO) in Mexico City.

Navarrete explained that González’s detention complied with an arrest warrant issued for “the crimes of operations involving resources derived from illicit sources.”

Following her arrest, state authorities issued an alert warning of possible retaliatory attacks as the CJNG has previously carried out following the detention of its members, most recently in Guadalajara last week after an attempt on the life of the state’s labor secretary.

At least two of González’s brothers as well as her son are already imprisoned for cartel-related activities.

Abigael González Valencia, the former leader of Los Cuinis criminal gang, was arrested in 2015 in Puerto Vallarta. Like his sister, he was also accused of managing the cartel’s finances. Another brother, José, was arrested in Brazil last December.

Authorities partially blame Oseguera for spiraling levels of violence in Jalisco and other parts of Mexico and the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) is offering a reward of 2 million pesos (US $102,000) for information that leads to his arrest.

El Mencho is also wanted in the United States, where the government is offering US $5 million for information leading to his capture.

In March, agents in Chicago named Oseguera public enemy number one and blamed the CJNG for using “extreme violence” to expand its share of the heroin trade in the United States.

Apart from El Mencho’s wife, two other CJNG figures were also arrested in recent days.

Navarrete said that a man identified as Gerardo “N” — allegedly the cartel’s chief in Michoacán and Guanajuato — was also arrested in Zapopan, while a self-defense leader known as El Abuelo (The Grandfather), who is accused of having links to the CJNG, was detained in Michoacán.

The arrest of the former, who is accused of the murder of police officers and rival gang members, led to the seizure of 270 kilograms of cocaine in Tláhuac, Mexico City, yesterday.

