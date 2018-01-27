Women beat Canada to play US in final

The under-20 soccer team also scored a berth at the FIFA World Cup in France

Mexico edged Canada 4-3 yesterday at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship to advance to the final tomorrow against the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win also gave the Mexican team a berth at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France in August.

Mexico beat Canada in penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 tie.

Mexico’s Jimena López Fuentes scored the first goal in the 34th minute with a left-footed, curling free kick about 20 yards out. Canada’s captain, Gabrielle Carle, scored the next goal.

Mexico’s Verónica Juárez Smith attempted to score late in the game, but the ball tipped the crossbar. Similarly, Belen Cruz Arzate saw her penalty shot saved by Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster. Despite Foster’s efforts in keeping Canada in the game, Juarez went on to score the winning goal.

The U.S. team advanced to the final by defeating Haiti 3-0. Haiti and Canada will compete for third place and a third CONCACAF berth for France, where games begin August 5.

CONCACAF is the continental governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The women’s championship is being held in Trinidad & Tobago.

Mexico News Daily

Share +1 Shares 0