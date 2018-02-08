World’s slowest traffic found in Oaxaca city

But it still ranks better than Mexico City for traffic congestion

Oaxaca city residents ought to get themselves some sensible shoes and give up trying to get around by car.

That was one observation that came out of the 2017 Inrix Global Traffic Scorecard, which produced surprising but not expected results for the congested state capital.

The study found that the average speed of vehicles during peak traffic periods was a mere 5.9 kilometers per hour, little more than the average speed that people walk. On its website, Inrix advised residents to “get some good shoes.”

In comparison, the global average traffic speed during rush hours is 14.4 km/h.

Still, with a ranking of 143rd Oaxaca did better than Mexico City, which was rated the 16th worst city in the world for traffic congestion.

The amount of time spent by Mexico City motorists in congested traffic last year was 58 hours, a slight improvement on the 2016 figure of 61.5.

The next worst Mexican cities were Matamoros, Tamaulipas; Guadalajara, Jalisco; Monterrey, Nuevo León; and Tula, Hidalgo.

The most congested city in the world was Los Angeles, California, where motorists spent 102 hours stuck in traffic. It has held its first-place ranking for six consecutive years.

In second and third place were Moscow and New York City.

The Inrix study is the largest of its kind, analyzing and ranking the impact of traffic congestion in 1,360 cities, 82 of which are in Mexico.

Source: Milenio (sp)