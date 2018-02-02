Constandse: upgrades, a new park and perhaps a new hotel this year. Constandse: upgrades, a new park and perhaps a new hotel this year.
Xcaret plans to invest 705mn pesos in 2018

Quintana Roo park operator plans upgrades and new extreme park

Mexico News Daily | Friday, February 2, 2018

The firm that owns Xcaret Park in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, has announced a 705-million-peso (US $38-million) investment in upgrades to existing facilities and another theme park.

Experiencias Xcaret vice-president and co-founder Carlos Constandse Madrazo said the amount is 36% more than the company invested last year.

Plans include the installation in the Riviera Maya of the tallest waterslide in Mexico and a new extreme park to be called Xavage. They might also include a second hotel, which would represent an additional investment of over 800 million pesos.

Contandse said Xcaret’s six parks welcomed 3.3 million visitors last year, and that the goal for 2018 is to attract 4 million.

Of last year’s visitors 28% were Mexican and the remainder came mainly from the United States, Latin America and Canada.

Opened in 1991, the park employs over 6,100 people and generates an estimated 24,000 additional jobs, and is considered one of the best places to work in the region.

Despite a complex start to last year, Constandse said, the company finished on a positive note.

“Yes, there was fear but not enough time for regret. We’re ready to keep on growing.”

Growth will continue to have a local focus for the time being. Constandse said there have been numerous proposals to take their product abroad, “but it’s not time yet.”

For a project to succeed, the 70-year-old said, “its creators must be physically present.” Expansion abroad, when it happens, will be put in the hands of “the second generation of managers, and they’re coming along strong.”

Source: El Economista (sp)

  • WestCoastHwy

    Hey Carlos Constandse Madrazo, you need to maintain your facility first and foremost, I was there a couple of years back and I would be down right embarrass if I were responsible for the parks upkeep. I got my money back and left after about an hour of looking at thing that were crumbling. Just remember, not all your visitors are categorically like Mexicans.

