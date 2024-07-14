Yearbook honors: The ultimate ranking of Mexico’s top 5 airlines

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of touching down onto the runway of your favorite destination and feeling the little thrill of excitement that blossoms in the belly as you impatiently await the offboarding process, eager to embark upon a new adventure or reconnect with a city you love.

And yet the beginning of your trip can just as easily be sullied or enhanced by the quality of the journey. Flights can spit out either irritable, unsatisfied passengers or deliver smiling ones, energetically floating off to their next destination.

Most passengers have varying priorities which make for distinct expectations on travel factors including cost, quality of service, comfort, amenities or flight availability. Mexico’s airlines offer varying benefits — or drawbacks — depending on one’s preferences and needs.



Turbulence and triumph

In 2021, Mexico’s FAA Category 1 status was downgraded to Category 2 by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), due to failure to meet International Civil Aviation Organization safety standards during an audit. The loss of Category 1 status had several significant implications, including the blocking of new transborder route launches to the US and the restriction of new aircraft additions to existing routes.

To regain Category 1 status, ​​the government and aviation authorities undertook a series of corrective actions to address the deficiencies identified by the FAA, culminating in Mexico regaining its status in September 2023.

Since then, the aviation industry in Mexico has more than recovered, skyrocketing to ever greater heights. Mexico now leads Latin America in international passenger volumes, contributing around 22% of the region’s air traffic​. The Mexican government is continuing to expand and upgrade aviation infrastructure, including promoting sustainability to meet global CO2 emission targets.

Meanwhile, as a boon to the country’s most visited city, the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) aims to decongest Mexico City International Airport (MEX) and is gradually increasing operations. In 2023, the country also revived its government-run Mexicana de Aviación airline, enlarging its role in the aviation sector. Many experts agree that the sky’s the limit for the growth of Mexico’s airline travel.

Below, we’ve ranked the top five airlines for you and assigned them yearbook-style superlatives, based on factors including regional focus, cost, comfort, amenities, customer service and flight availability.

The top Mexican airlines are:

Aeroméxico

Yearbook superlative: Best in class

Though currently undergoing financial restructuring after Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Aeroméxico remains Mexico’s largest national carrier. Considered the best airline overall, it’s part of the SkyTeam alliance and has a strong reputation for reliability, comfort and quality service.

Aeroméxico offers an extensive domestic and international route network, flying to popular destinations like Cancun, Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as major cities in the US, Europe and Asia. While Aeroméxico tickets are often more expensive compared to budget airlines, many find the extra cost worth it for the better service and amenities. Passengers appreciate the spacious seating, attentive in-flight service and amenities like personal entertainment screens, complimentary meals on international flights and Wi-Fi on most long-haul flights.

Volaris

Yearbook superlative: Most competitive

Volaris is a low-cost carrier that provides affordable domestic and international flights. While not as luxurious as Aeroméxico, Volaris offers a decent level of comfort and service for the price. The airline flies to over 70 destinations in Mexico, the US, Central America and the Caribbean and aims to keep costs down by offering basic services with options to pay for additional amenities. Case in point: checked baggage fees and seat selection cost extra, but good deals are available on base fares, and carry-on luggage is usually included.

Volaris has a young fleet of Airbus aircraft and provides basic in-flight services like snacks and drinks for purchase. Seats can be cramped, especially on longer flights, and in-flight entertainment is typically not provided, so passengers should bring their own devices. The airline is considered by some to be the worst Mexican airline due to frequent flight delays and cancellations, while the check-in process can sometimes be chaotic and time-consuming. Downloading their app before the flight can help smooth the check-in process though.

VivaAerobus

Yearbook superlative: Most frequent flier

VivaAerobus is Volaris’ main ultra-low-cost rival in Mexico. The two airlines compete aggressively on price to attract the cost-conscious traveler. It has an extensive domestic route network and some flights to the US.

VivaAerobus keeps fares low by charging extra for nearly everything: checked bags, carry-on bags, seat selection, and food and drink. The seats are basic and the legroom is tight. However, if you pack light and bring your own snacks, you can get very cheap base fares.

The airline has been subject to numerous complaints about late or rescheduled flights, long deplaning processes and customer service that leaves much to be desired. That said, its airbus fleet operates over 215 daily flights, allowing it to provide the most options for fliers.

Mexicana de Aviación

Yearbook superlative: Most missed

Once state-run, Mexicana was Mexico’s oldest and largest airline until it was privatized in 2005 and ceased operations in 2010. In late 2023, the airline was revived under new government ownership and now operates a limited domestic route network out of Mexico City’s new Felipe Ángeles International Airport. It offers affordable fares up to 20% lower than competitors.

A quick search on the Mexicana website for a trip from Felipe Ángeles to Guadalajara in September showed fares as low as 499 pesos for a one-way ticket — a steal. The airline offers enhanced legroom options for an additional cost and provides free carry-on and checked baggage. Unlike many budget airlines, the fleet features personal screens with in-flight entertainment.

TAR Aerolíneas

Yearbook superlative: Most underrated

If you’ve ever wondered what TAR stands for, it’s “Transportes Aéreos Regionales,” or Regional Air Transport. TAR is a 100% Mexican airline based in Querétaro that aims to become the strongest regional airline in Mexico. It operates scheduled flights to 34 domestic destinations via a fleet of small Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with 50 seats each.

TAR offers complimentary checked baggage up to 25 kg, a 10 kg carry-on and a personal item. While not as large as some other airlines, TAR provides an important regional network connecting smaller cities across Mexico, with a focus on cities in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Puerto Vallarta. Passengers praise TAR’s friendly service and convenience for regional travel. The airline’s affordable fares and included baggage make it a good option for domestic trips.

From tarmac to takeoff: A flight for everyone

With options ranging from luxurious international flights to affordable regional hops, there’s an airline to suit every budget, preference and adventure. From the national pride of Aeroméxico to the budget-friendly Volaris and VivaAerobus, the resurgence of Mexicana and the regional charm of TAR Aerolíneas, each carrier brings its unique flavor to the skies. The best choice depends on your budget and priorities. Buen viaje!

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at https://medium.com/@monicabelot.