Musician-hitman was paid 3,000 pesos to dispose of bodies

Popular YouTube rapper one of two suspects arrested in case of Jalisco film students

When he wasn’t making music, the rapper who went by the name of QBA disposed of bodies for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Among those bodies were the three Jalisco film students who were kidnapped on March 19 and later killed, the Jalisco Attorney General’s office said.

Christian Omar Palma Gutiérrez, 20, was among two suspects arrested this week and has confessed to dissolving the students’ bodies in hydrochloric acid.

Authorities said the cartel hitman also confessed to doing the same with at least two other cartel victims. For disposing of the students’ bodies he was paid 3,000 pesos (US $160), according to his confession.

The musician has more than 120,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where his 67 videos have been watched more than 19.3 million times. He also has more than 48,000 followers on Facebook.

Source: Milenio (sp)