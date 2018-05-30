YouTube priest Padre Sergio wins award for 100,000 subscribers

But as of today the Mexico City priest has 185,000 followers

A Catholic priest has received the YouTube Silver Play Button award after signing up 100,000 subscribers on his channel, which has racked up more than 20 million video views.

Father Sergio Arguello Vences may not be a household name for many, but for a growing number of people he has become a source of inspiration and one of their main connections with their faith.

He operates the YouTube channel Padre Sergio, a project he started in 2014 in Mexico City with the intention of attracting more people to the Catholic church.

“Social networks are a good platform for spreading the word of God, one that the people can really accept,” said the 40-year-old priest.

His videos are mostly readings from the scriptures and he avoids doing formal instruction such as that given in preparation for baptism or confirmation.

His videos are not a celebration of the mass, “but an invitation to come closer to the church, and a resource for people dedicated to pastoral labor” such as priests, religious people, and lay movements.

Those interested in and moved by his videos should go to church, he says, because neither confession nor other sacraments can be given in a digital environment.

“What I say and do in the videos is the same thing I do in a church . . . I’ve noticed that the people are in great need of love, of companionship, because there’s too much loneliness [ and there’s] a need to heal wounded hearts. People should know they are not alone, that they’ve got Jesus.”

He films the videos himself using a mobile phone, recording them every morning at 4:00am.

“Doing these videos is not hard, on the contrary, sharing Christ fills me with life . . . I film in my room or in the sacristy, and edit them on my computer with a free program I found online,” he explained.

As of today Padre Sergio had 185,789 subscribers. His Silver Play Button was the first ever awarded to a religious minister at the international level.

Source: Milenio (sp)